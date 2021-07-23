Origin Dollar Market Capitalization Tops $9.05 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $42,735.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00038796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00140789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,159.78 or 0.99884789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.