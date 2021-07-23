Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $918.44 million and a PE ratio of -37.20. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Orla Mining will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,534,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 57.6% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 72,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 682.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 225,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 196,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.2% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

