OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) versus Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Financial Analysis

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OSI Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OSI Systems and Maxim Integrated Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Maxim Integrated Products 0 1 2 0 2.67

OSI Systems currently has a consensus target price of $113.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.47%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $92.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.56%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OSI Systems and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.17 billion 1.46 $82.71 million $4.60 20.61 Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 12.02 $654.69 million $2.26 43.42

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than OSI Systems. OSI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 5.69% 15.73% 7.11% Maxim Integrated Products 31.77% 41.37% 20.08%

Risk and Volatility

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of OSI Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats OSI Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.