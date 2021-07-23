Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.55.

NYSE:OVV opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

