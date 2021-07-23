Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 426.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,602,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $87.04 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

