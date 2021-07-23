Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 340.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $46,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $131.52. 441,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,135. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.04. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.