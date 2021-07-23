PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.65 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

