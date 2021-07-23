Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Shyam Sankar Sells 172,540 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shyam Sankar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $23,550,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.