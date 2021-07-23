Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,379,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,977,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.51% of Palantir Technologies worth $218,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 309,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,621,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,645.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,771,051 shares of company stock worth $155,947,706. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

