Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 74,205 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1,060.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,205 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 1,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.