Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 190,437 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 773.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,437 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

Shares of DVN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.37. 85,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,077,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

