Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases 41,959 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,959 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Crown were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded down $3.77 on Friday, reaching $96.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

