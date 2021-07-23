Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 318.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.03. 1,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,048. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $258.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

