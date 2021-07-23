Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $548,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.88. The stock had a trading volume of 132,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,159. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

