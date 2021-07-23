Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $963,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.7% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.39.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $5.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.94. 170,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,696. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $191.64 and a 52-week high of $239.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

