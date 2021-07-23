Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.20. The stock had a trading volume of 198,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,956. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

