Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,266 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,240,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after purchasing an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.39.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $353.02. 19,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,326. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.57. Deere & Company has a one year low of $172.91 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

