Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,797. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

