Patriot Transportation (PATI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

PATI stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Patriot Transportation has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.27.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.