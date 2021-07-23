Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. 633,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.