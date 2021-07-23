PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $108.76 million and $11.62 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,807.89 or 0.05523752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00050160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00889791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

