PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 174.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 178.4% during the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 348.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,098,000 after purchasing an additional 400,177 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 23.0% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,103,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,839,000 after acquiring an additional 124,077 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $303.69 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $169.08 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $356.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.