PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

PYPL stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $306.49. 32,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,769. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.08 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $360.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.