PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

NASDAQ PCB traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $17.74. 6,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,860. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $274.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCB. Raymond James upped their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

