PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 23.53%.

PCB traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,860. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $275.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.