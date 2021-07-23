PDT Partners LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,581,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 55,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SBT stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $228.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.