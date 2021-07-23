PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 336,420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

