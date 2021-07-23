PDT Partners LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Titan International by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 169,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 85,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $451.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $403.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.