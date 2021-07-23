Peak Fintech Group Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 27th (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS PKKFF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 247,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82. Peak Fintech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Get Peak Fintech Group alerts:

Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Peak Fintech Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.