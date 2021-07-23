Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.43 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11.

