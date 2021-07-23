Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 626.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 351,620 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

