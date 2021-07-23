Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $228,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.98 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

