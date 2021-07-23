Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after buying an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

TDOC stock opened at $152.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $87,633.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

