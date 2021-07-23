Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.11. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

