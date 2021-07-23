Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSI opened at $122.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.58. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $130.45.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

