Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 223 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 57.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,057,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4,548.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after buying an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $572.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.23. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $573.86.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

