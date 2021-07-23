Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 4,737.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 185,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

