Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120.05 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $120.05 million and $40.31 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.67 or 0.00859845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

