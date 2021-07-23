Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.76-5.86 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

