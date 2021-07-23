Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. MYR Group comprises about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.27 and a one year high of $97.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.90.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,239,500. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

