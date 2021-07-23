Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PNXGF. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Investec lowered Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PNXGF opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

