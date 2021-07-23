Phore Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $10,337.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00251819 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,569,997 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

