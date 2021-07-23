Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PHUN opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 12.09. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 917.94% and a negative net margin of 339.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phunware by 5,267.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,068,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phunware by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Phunware by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 52,328 shares during the period. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

