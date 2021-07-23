Pi Financial Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Winpak in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.11 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPK. CIBC lowered their price target on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$38.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$37.29 and a 52-week high of C$48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.38%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

