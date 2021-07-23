Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $72.71

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $72.71, but opened at $76.10. Pinterest shares last traded at $76.15, with a volume of 133,002 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,211.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 965,462 shares of company stock worth $67,481,707 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

