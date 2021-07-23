Piper Sandler Boosts Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $177.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.66.

Shares of COF opened at $159.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.96. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after buying an additional 872,761 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,255,000 after buying an additional 144,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

