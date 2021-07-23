Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $237.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.41. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $263.99.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
