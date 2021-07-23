PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,050 shares during the period. PJT Partners comprises about 5.6% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after acquiring an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,424. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.