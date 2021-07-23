Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,103.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 168,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 154,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,262. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

