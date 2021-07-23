PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Shares Sold by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC cut its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,206 shares during the quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of PlayAGS worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.9% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 24.4% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of PlayAGS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $278.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.53. PlayAGS Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

